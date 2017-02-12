Boy George competes with Matt Iseman to be ‘The New Celebrity Apprentice’

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Season eight of “The New Celebrity Apprentice” will come to a close Monday, Feb. 13 (8-9 p.m. ET) with two finalists left to compete for $250,000 for their favorite charity – Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Boy George, and Matt Iseman, the host of “American Ninja Warrior.”



The 16 contestants who competed this season have raised more than $2.5 million for their favorite charities. “The Celebrity Apprentice” series has raised over $17 million for charity to date. Iseman is playing for the Arthritis Foundation (www.arthritis.org) while Boy George is playing for Safe Kids Worldwide (www.safekids.org).



The Feb. 13 finale begins with the final task from Carnival Corporation well under way, having been assigned by boardroom boss Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Feb. 6 episode. Familiar faces from this season have returned to help the two finalists – Carrie Keagan, Kyle Richards and Carnie Wilson aiding Iseman, and Laila Ali, Carson Kressley and Porsha Williams helping Boy George. Tyra Banks and Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger are the Governor’s advisors, and the stakes have never been higher as Boy George and Iseman have been tasked with preparing an ad campaign, hosting a party and producing a mini-variety show about Carnival Cruise Lines.



Exciting music performances by Boy George, Natasha Bedingfield and Wilson Phillips, as well appearances by special guests such as Caitlyn Jenner, add to the fun as the final two competitors also vie to raise the most money in ticket sales and donations for their respective charities.



But when the fun is over, it’s back to the boardroom where Arnold has to make his most difficult decision this season – naming “The New Celebrity Apprentice” winner and awarding them with a $250,000 check for their favorite charity.