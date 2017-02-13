Winds cause damage, power being restored in the Valley

More than five million Americans are living with dementia, and as more Baby Boomers hit their Golden Years, the pressure is on caregivers, with FEWER geriatric specialists.More >>
One person is in the hospital after being hit by by a vehicle in Beaver Township. A pedestrian was struck along Route 7 near State Route 165 at around 7 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of what troopers believe may be fractured leg. Troopers have not released more information about the victim's identity, or the circumstances surrounding the incident.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.More >>
Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.More >>
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.More >>
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.More >>
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota...More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
