Winds cause damage, power being restored in the Valley

High winds caused damage and knocked out power in the Valley Sunday night and Monday morning

Winds toppled a canopy over the Sunoco gas station on East Washington Street in New Castle just before 10 p.m., damaging a gas pump.

Employees say gas was leaking from it, but that was contained. No customers were under the canopy when it collapsed.

Other areas around the Valley saw wires and trees knocked down.

At one point, around 500 homes and businesses were without power in Mercer County, the majority of those in Shenango Township.

As of 8 a.m. Mahoning County had just under 40 FirstEnergy customers left in the dark while Columbiana and Lawrence had only about two dozen without power.

