Sharon car crash sends pregnant woman to the hospital

Sharon car crash sends pregnant woman to the hospital

SHARON, Pa -

A car accident overnight Monday sent several people to the hospital including a pregnant woman.

The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. Monday on North Sharpsville Avenue.

Police on scene tell us multiple cars were involved in a chain-reaction crash.  

Three ambulances were called to the scene and several people involved in the accident including a woman who is eight months pregnant, was taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown, but it's believed their injuries are not life-threatening.

Emergency dispatchers say the roads in the Sharon area were icy and slick early Monday morning from a round of light snow and falling temperatures froze over wet roadways.

