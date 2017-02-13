Candlelight vigil planned for slain Hermitage teen - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Candlelight vigil planned for slain Hermitage teen

SHARPSVILLE, Pa -

A candlelight vigil is planned Monday for a Hermitage teen who was shot dead allegedly by her boyfriend last week.

Eighteen-year-old Olivia Gonzalez will be remembered during the vigil at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Shenango Valley Dam in Sharpsville.

Those who attend are asked to wear purple and red, Olivia's favorite colors, and there will be a donation box passed around for anyone who would like to contribute to the family's funeral expenses.

Hermitage police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Dustin Cameron Nichols after police say she was shot multiple times at their home in the 1600-block of Fairlawn Drive.  According to Hermitage police Chief Eric Jewell, Nichols called Mercer County 911 on the afternoon of February 6, claiming he had murdered Gonzalez. 

Nichols surrendered to police outside the home a short time later.  He's charged with first and third degree murder and remains in jail without bond.

    Ryan backs Trump, cautions against 'rush to judgment'

    House Speaker Paul Ryan says he retains confidence in President Trump and cautions against a 'rush to judgment' over the cascading revelations from the White House on Trump's interactions with the Russians and with former FBI Director James Comey.More >>

    Newly freed Chelsea Manning: 'I'm figuring things out'

    Pvt. Chelsea Manning is due to be released from a Kansas military prison after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.More >>

    Storms pummel central US, as tornadoes kill at least 2

    Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.More >>
