Youngstown home doused with suspected gasoline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police are investigating after a home on the south side was found to be doused with a fluid that's suspected to be gasoline.

The incident was first reported around 1:00 a.m. Monday.  When fire crews arrived on scene in the 3100 block of South Avenue, they found the fluid had been poured all around the sides of the home.  Crews doused the area with water for some time to eliminate any risk of a fire.

Police believe someone may have intentionally poured the gasoline around that home.  No word yet if anyone was arrested as police continue their investigation.

