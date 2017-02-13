Kasich picks city for his State of the State speech - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Kasich picks city for his State of the State speech

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Republican Governor John Kasich will deliver his annual State of the State speech in the lakeshore city of Sandusky.
    
Kasich announced plans Monday to give the address on April 4 at the Sandusky State Theatre, about 120 miles north of Columbus. The proposal requires legislative approval.
    
In 2012, Kasich took the annual address out of Columbus for the first time in state history with a speech in Steubenville in eastern Ohio. He has delivered the address outside the Ohio Statehouse ever since.
    
Sandusky adds further geographic diversity to the cities Kasich has selected so far, which also include Lima (LY'-muh), Medina (meh-DY'-nuh), Wilmington and Marietta.
    
The assessment of Ohio's status is traditionally delivered to a joint legislative session before lawmakers, Supreme Court justices, Cabinet officials and statewide officeholders.

