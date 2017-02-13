Local defense attorney weighs in on Seman trial moving to Portag - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local defense attorney weighs in on Seman trial moving to Portage County

Posted:
Robert Seman Robert Seman
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

As announced last week, the murder trial of Robert Seman is moving to Portage County.

Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney granted a change of venue after determining that potential members of the jury in Youngstown had already made up their minds about Seman's guilt.

WFMJ Weekend Today talked with criminal defense attorney Matt Mangino, who weighed in on the move and how it could help with jury selection.

"I think they'll have an easier time, I think the judge expects they'll have an easier time, again because you don't have the intense scrutiny that you do have here in Mahoning County," said Mangino.

Seman is accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home in 2015, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents on the same day he was set to go on trial for allegedly raping the child.

