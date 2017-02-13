Minor accident involving school bus reported in Bazetta - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Minor accident involving school bus reported in Bazetta

Posted:
BAZETTA TWP., Ohio -

A rough start to the morning for some children on board a school bus in Bazetta.

The school bus they were riding in got involved in an accident around 7:40 a.m. Monday, on Hoagland-Blackstub Road just off of Bazetta Road.

Emergency officials tell 21 News four children were on the bus at the time of the accident, and the crash is said to be minor.  There's no word on if the bus slid off the road or collided with another vehicle.  There are no injuries being reported.

Icy road conditions were being reported throughout the morning in Northern Trumbull County as a light round of snow combined with dropping temperatures led to slippery spots.  Crews have been out salting the roads for hours.

