2017 OHSAA Boys' Basketball Division IV Orwell District Tournament

(2) Cornerstone Christian – bye.  Plays the winner of Ashtabula St. John and Southington on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian.
 
(8) Ash. St. John vs. (9) Southington Chalker | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at St. John School 
 
(4) Maplewood – bye. Plays the winner of Windham and Badge on March 3 at 7:00pm at Maplewood
 
(6) Windham vs. (7) Badger | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Windham 
 
(12) Bloomfield – bye.  Plays the winner of Bristol and Fiarport Harding on March 3 at 7:00 p.m. at the better seeded team’s site.
 
(1) Bristol vs. (12) Fairport Harbor | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Bristol 
 
(5) Richmond Heights vs. (10) Lordstown | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Richmond Heights 
 
(3) Warren JFK vs. (11) Newbury | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Warren JFK 

