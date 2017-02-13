2017 OHSAA Boys' Basketball Division IV Orwell District Tournament

(2) Cornerstone Christian – bye. Plays the winner of Ashtabula St. John and Southington on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian.



(8) Ash. St. John vs. (9) Southington Chalker | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at St. John School



(4) Maplewood – bye. Plays the winner of Windham and Badge on March 3 at 7:00pm at Maplewood



(6) Windham vs. (7) Badger | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Windham



(12) Bloomfield – bye. Plays the winner of Bristol and Fiarport Harding on March 3 at 7:00 p.m. at the better seeded team’s site.



(1) Bristol vs. (12) Fairport Harbor | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Bristol



(5) Richmond Heights vs. (10) Lordstown | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Richmond Heights



(3) Warren JFK vs. (11) Newbury | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Warren JFK