Valley gas prices remain some of the lowest in the nation

Police in Warren are asking members of the public to help them find a missing woman. Elaine Shumate was last seen by her family on May 3. Detectives say they have viewed text messages leading them to believe that Shumate could be in danger. Police say her family believes she may be somewhere in the city of Warren. Shumate is 24 years old, 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.More >>
Officials of the Youngstown City School District say an investigation is underway at Taft Elementary School.. School spokesperson Denise Dick tells 21 News that two administrators and one employee have been placed on paid administrative leave. Dick did not elaborate further on the circumstances, other than to say it involves a student at the school.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.More >>
Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.More >>
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.More >>
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.More >>
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota...More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
