Valley gas prices remain some of the lowest in the nation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Valley drivers continue to see some of the lowest gas prices in the country.  The average gas price in the Youngstown area is holding at $1.99 for a gallon of regular fuel.

The statewide average in Ohio is $2.12 according to a survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's a nickel more than last week and much higher than at this time last year, when the state average was just $1.55.

Ohio's average remains below the national average, which was $2.28 for regular fuel on Monday, up a penny from a week earlier. A year ago, it was $1.70.

Here's a look at what some local gas stations are selling gasoline for this week:

Youngstown:

Speedway: Mahoning Ave. & Meridian Rd.: $1.99 a gallon

Shell: Belmont Ave. & Liberty Street: $1.99 a gallon

Best Oil: Mahoning Ave. & Belle Vista: $1.97 a gallon

Boardman:

Sam's Club: South Ave: $1.96 a gallon

Shell: Boardman-Poland Rd: $2.06 a gallon

Canfield:

Sheetz: Boardman-Canfield Rd.: $1.99 a gallon

Salem:

Circle K: Woodland Ave.: $2.06 a gallon

Warren:

Valley View: Elm Road: $1.84 a gallon

Kwik Fill: Mahoning Ave. NW: $1.88 a gallon

