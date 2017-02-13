Valley gas prices remain some of the lowest in the nation

Valley drivers continue to see some of the lowest gas prices in the country. The average gas price in the Youngstown area is holding at $1.99 for a gallon of regular fuel.

The statewide average in Ohio is $2.12 according to a survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's a nickel more than last week and much higher than at this time last year, when the state average was just $1.55.

Ohio's average remains below the national average, which was $2.28 for regular fuel on Monday, up a penny from a week earlier. A year ago, it was $1.70.

Here's a look at what some local gas stations are selling gasoline for this week:

Youngstown:

Speedway: Mahoning Ave. & Meridian Rd.: $1.99 a gallon

Shell: Belmont Ave. & Liberty Street: $1.99 a gallon

Best Oil: Mahoning Ave. & Belle Vista: $1.97 a gallon

Boardman:

Sam's Club: South Ave: $1.96 a gallon

Shell: Boardman-Poland Rd: $2.06 a gallon

Canfield:

Sheetz: Boardman-Canfield Rd.: $1.99 a gallon

Salem:

Circle K: Woodland Ave.: $2.06 a gallon

Warren:

Valley View: Elm Road: $1.84 a gallon

Kwik Fill: Mahoning Ave. NW: $1.88 a gallon