2017 OHSAA Boys' Basketball Division III Salem District Tournament

(9) Fairless – bye. Plays the winner of St. Thomas Aquinas - Crestview on March 3 at 7:00 p.m.



(2) St. Thomas Aquinas vs. (13) Crestview | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Louisville St. Tomas Aquinas



(3) Springfield – bye. Plays the winner of Tuslaw - United on March 3, at 7:00 p.m. at Springfield



(7) Tuslaw vs. (6) United | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at United



(12) Campbell – bye. Plays the winner of South Range - East Palestine on March 3, 7:00 p.m.



(1) South Range vs. (11) East Palestine | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at South Range



(5) Manchester vs. (8) Waterloo | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Manchester



(10) Columbiana vs. (4) Canton Central Catholic | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Canton Central Catholic