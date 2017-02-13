2017 OHSAA Boys' Basketball Division III Salem District Tourname - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

2017 OHSAA Boys' Basketball Division III Salem District Tournament

(9) Fairless – bye. Plays the winner of St. Thomas Aquinas - Crestview on March 3 at 7:00 p.m. 
 
(2) St. Thomas Aquinas vs. (13) Crestview | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Louisville St. Tomas Aquinas
  
(3) Springfield – bye. Plays the winner of Tuslaw - United on March 3, at 7:00 p.m. at Springfield
 
(7) Tuslaw vs. (6) United | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at United 
 
(12) Campbell – bye. Plays the winner of South Range - East Palestine on March 3, 7:00 p.m. 
 
(1) South Range vs. (11) East Palestine | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at South Range 
 
(5) Manchester vs. (8) Waterloo | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Manchester 
 
(10) Columbiana vs. (4) Canton Central Catholic | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Canton Central Catholic 

