2017 OHSAA Boys' Basketball Division III Warren Harding District Tournament

(12) Mineral Ridge – bye. Plays the winner of LaBrae - Cardinals TBA
 
(1) LaBrae vs. (11) Cardinal | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at LaBrae
 
(6) Pymatuning Valley – bye. Plays the winner of Rootstown - Berkshire, TBA
 
(7) Rootstown vs. (8) Berkshire | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Rootstown 
 
(9) Brookfield – bye. Plays the winner of Garfield - Liberty TBA
 
(2) Garfield vs. (10) Liberty | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Garfield 
 
(3) Grand Valley – bye.  Plays the winner of Newton Falls - Champion at Grand Valley
 
(4) Newton Falls vs. (5) Champion | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Newton Falls 

