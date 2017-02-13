2017 OHSAA Boys' Basketball Division II Boardman District Tournament

(1) Poland – bye. Plays the winner of Hubbard - West Branch at Poland on March 3, 7:00 p.m.



(8) Hubbard vs. (10) West Branch | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Hubbard High School



(3) Struthers – bye. Plays the winner of Salem - Lakeview at Struthers on March 3, at 7:00 p.m.



(6) Salem vs. (7) Lakeview | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Salem High School

(11) Cardinal Mooney – bye. Plays the winner of Ursuline - Southeast on March 3, 7:00 p.m. at the

higher seed teams site.



(2) Ursuline vs. (12) Southeast | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Ursusline High School



(5) Girard – bye. Plays the winner of Canfield - Niles on March 3, 7:00 p.m. at the higher seeded schools site.



(4) Canfield vs. (9) Niles | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Canfield