2017 OHSAA Boys' Basketball Division II Boardman District Tourna - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

2017 OHSAA Boys' Basketball Division II Boardman District Tournament

Posted: Updated:

2017 OHSAA Boys' Basketball Division II Boardman District Tournament 

(1) Poland – bye.  Plays the winner of Hubbard - West Branch at Poland on March 3, 7:00 p.m. 
 
(8) Hubbard vs. (10) West Branch | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Hubbard High School 
 
(3) Struthers – bye.  Plays the winner of Salem - Lakeview at Struthers on March 3, at 7:00 p.m. 
 
(6) Salem vs. (7) Lakeview | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Salem High School

(11) Cardinal Mooney – bye.  Plays the winner of Ursuline - Southeast on March 3, 7:00 p.m. at the 
higher seed teams site. 
 
(2) Ursuline vs. (12) Southeast | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Ursusline High School
 
(5) Girard – bye. Plays the winner of Canfield - Niles on March 3, 7:00 p.m. at the higher seeded schools site. 
 
(4) Canfield vs. (9) Niles | February 28, 7:00 p.m. at Canfield

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms