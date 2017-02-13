2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Division I Alliance District Tournam - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Division I Alliance District Tournament

(1) Akron Ellet – bye.  Plays the winner of Youngstown East - Akron East on March 4, 7:00 p.m. at Ellet
 
(6) Youngstown East vs. (8) Akron East | March 1, 7:00 p.m. at Youngstown East
 
(10) Fitch – bye.  Plays the winner of Harding - Roosevelt on March 4, 7:00 p.m. at higher seed schools site. 
 
(4) Warren Harding vs. (11) Kent Roosevelt | March 1, 7:00 p.m. at Warren Harding High School 
 
(3) Boardman vs. (5) Louisville | March 4, 7:00 p.m. at Boardman High School 
 
(2) Lake – bye.  Plays the winner of Howland - Akron Springfield on March 4, 7:00 p.m. at Lake 
 
(7) Howland vs. (9) Akron Springfield | March 1, 7:00 p.m. at Howland High School

