Man dies after being hit by train in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A man is dead after he was hit by a train in Columbus.

Officials say the man was hit near the Greater Columbus Convention Center around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say he was pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m.

Officials say witnesses reported they saw the man lying on the train tracks. Police have not identified the victim. There is an ongoing investigation.

