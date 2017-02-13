Woman crashes car near shrine on Youngstown's west side

There's been another change in the trial date for the capital murder case of Nasser Hamad of Howland. The forty-seven year Hamad is charged with aggravated murder in the killing of two people, plus attempted murder for the wounding of three others. The shooting happened last February outside Hamad's home on Route 46.More >>
Austintown police have arrested a suspected prostitute who says she's in the “escorting” profession to help support her heroin addiction. Undercover officers answered an ad in the Backpage.com dating section on Tuesday, that promised “seductive masseuse body rob appointments” that promised to “take away your stress”.More >>
New statistics released on Wednesday reflect the increasing threat posed by the use of drugs that are several times more powerful than heroin. The number of people who died from drug overdoses in Trumbull County last year was up 22% from the previous year, and nearly double from two years before. Information compiled by the Trumbull County Coroner's Office show that 107 people were victims of drug related deaths in 2016.More >>
Bryce Harper belted his 13th home run, Ryan Zimmerman smacked a two-run double to add to his major league-leading RBI total and the Washington Nationals held off the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Andrew Kendrick hit his 16th home run of the season as the Youngstown State baseball team lost 13-6 to Kent State at Schoonover Stadium on Tuesday evening.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 16, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.More >>
Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
