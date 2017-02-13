Woman crashes car near shrine on Youngstown's west side

A Youngstown woman is recovering after she crashed her car into a building Sunday night at the Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Shrine on Youngstown's west side.

The accident happened around 10:00 p.m. Sunday in the 500-block of South Belle Vista Avenue.

According to a police report, the 79-year-old woman lost control of her car and slammed into the corner of a residence house of the church, called the Rachel House. There was heavy damage to the outside of the structure, but the inside was not affected.

Paramedics took the woman to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown to be checked out and she was not seriously hurt.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing and no word if any charges will be filed. No one was else was injured in the crash.