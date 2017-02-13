Dozens of employers attending job fair on YSU campus

More than 90 employers from local, regional and national companies will be attending Youngstown State University's Spring 2017 Career Fair.

The job fair takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 14, in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on the YSU campus.

The job fair provides information to individuals looking for professional full-time and part-time positions, internships, or co-op opportunities and is open to all YSU students and alumni.

There is no cost to attend, but students must register at the door with their YSU ID cards. Students are encouraged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume.