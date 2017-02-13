Dozens of employers attending job fair on YSU campus - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Dozens of employers attending job fair on YSU campus

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

More than 90 employers from local, regional and national companies will be attending Youngstown State University's Spring 2017 Career Fair.

The job fair takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 14, in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on the YSU campus.

The job fair provides information to individuals looking for professional full-time and part-time positions, internships, or co-op opportunities and is open to all YSU students and alumni.

There is no cost to attend, but students must register at the door with their YSU ID cards. Students are encouraged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ryan backs Trump, cautions against 'rush to judgment'

    Ryan backs Trump, cautions against 'rush to judgment'

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:38:02 GMT
    House Speaker Paul Ryan says he retains confidence in President Trump and cautions against a 'rush to judgment' over the cascading revelations from the White House on Trump's interactions with the Russians and with...More >>
    House Speaker Paul Ryan says he retains confidence in President Trump and cautions against a 'rush to judgment' over the cascading revelations from the White House on Trump's interactions with the Russians and with former FBI Director James Comey.More >>

  • Austintown police: Boardman woman admits 'escorting' to support heroin habit

    Austintown police: Boardman woman admits 'escorting' to support heroin habit

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:34:34 GMT

    Austintown police have arrested a suspected prostitute who says she's in the “escorting” profession to help support her heroin addiction. Undercover officers answered an ad in the Backpage.com dating section on Tuesday, that promised “seductive masseuse body rob appointments” that promised to “take away your stress”. 

    More >>

    Austintown police have arrested a suspected prostitute who says she's in the “escorting” profession to help support her heroin addiction. Undercover officers answered an ad in the Backpage.com dating section on Tuesday, that promised “seductive masseuse body rob appointments” that promised to “take away your stress”. 

    More >>

  • Police announce 'Click it or Ticket'

    Police announce 'Click it or Ticket'

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:30:58 GMT
    OSP is announcing zero tolerance for seat belt violators over the next month. That means if you get pulled over for a traffic violation and you're not wearing your seat belt, you can expect to pay for both violations.  It's all part of Click it or Ticket.  Police say it's proven seat belts save lives. And the odds of you getting into an accident are much greater when you are in a construction zone.   "We have more distractions in construction zones, we have heavy...More >>
    OSP is announcing zero tolerance for seat belt violators over the next month. That means if you get pulled over for a traffic violation and you're not wearing your seat belt, you can expect to pay for both violations.  It's all part of Click it or Ticket.  Police say it's proven seat belts save lives. And the odds of you getting into an accident are much greater when you are in a construction zone.   "We have more distractions in construction zones, we have heavy...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms