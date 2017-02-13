Record amount of food distributed by Second Harvest Food Bank - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Record amount of food distributed by Second Harvest Food Bank

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Second Harvest Food Bank says it has distributed a record 10.5 million pounds of food last year to those in need in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.   

"We thank the many financial and food donors, volunteers, foundations, corporations, schools and organizations that were instrumental in helping us distribute more than 40,000 pounds of food each day from our warehouse," said Mike Iberis, executive director.  "Community support is vital to our work and we are extremely grateful and humbled by the outpouring we receive," said Iberis.  

"In addition to providing food through 148 member agencies, mobile pantries and backpack programs, we opened a school pantry allowing children to take food home each day and a senior program providing food to "the poorest of the poor" elderly," added Iberis.

"While we are pleased to achieve a milestone in distribution, we are saddened that so many families, seniors and children have to rely on pantries and soup kitchens for the food they need," said Iberis.  "But we will continue to work to find the resources to fill the need as long as it exists."  

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley says its mission is to solicit, store and distribute food to hunger-relief organizations in the Valley and to provide education and advocacy.  

