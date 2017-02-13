Man charged in burglary, vandalism of Pennsylvania Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A 27-year-old-man is facing burglary, vandalism, resisting arrest and mischief charges after he allegedly broke into the Pennsylvania Capitol building, broke signs and sprayed fire suppressant around Senate corridors.

Capitol Police identified the man Monday as Ryan William Stump of Gettysburg. He was also charged with public drunkenness.

Stump allegedly broke into the Capitol building through a window before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Crews cleaned up the Senate's corridors Sunday, although a Senate official says the costs will be substantial. Seven historic portraits of senators were removed to assess and repair damage.

A Senate security officer apparently heard Stump throw a sign down a flight of stairs and called Capitol Police, who arrived and arrested him shortly afterward.

Stump didn't respond to a message left at his listed number.

