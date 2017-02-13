Dogs injured in Transfer fire

Firefighters from Transfer rescued two dogs trapped in a burning mobile home on Monday in Mercer County.

Neither resident was home when flames were reported before 10:00 a.m. at the home on Crestview Drive.

After firefighters removed the two dogs from the home, they were taken to a veterinarian by their owner for treatment of minor burns.

Fire caused extensive damage to the inside of the home.

Fire Chief Mike Corcoran tells 21 News that the state fire marshal is looking for a cause of the fire.

Fire departments from Fredonia, Clark, Hempfield, Greenville, West Salem and Mercer also assisted.