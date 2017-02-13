President Trump cancels Valley visit - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

President Trump cancels Valley visit

Posted: Updated:
VIENNA TWP., Ohio -

President Trump has called off plans to visit the Valley this week.

The Public Affairs office of the 910th Airlift Wing told 21 News Monday morning that they have been notified that the White House has canceled a stop planned for Thursday.

The president was supposed to come here to sign a joint resolution from congress reversing an order from the Obama administration that placed regulations on drainage from coal mines.

The Department of the Interior finalized the Stream Protection Rule last year that they said would have prevented or minimized impacts to surface water and groundwater from coal mining

Opponents like Congressman Bill Johnson claimed the regulations threatened jobs in the coal industry.

No reason has been given for the decision to cancel the president's visit.

The president is still expected to sign the measure. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ryan backs Trump, cautions against 'rush to judgment'

    Ryan backs Trump, cautions against 'rush to judgment'

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:07:35 GMT
    House Speaker Paul Ryan says he retains confidence in President Trump and cautions against a 'rush to judgment' over the cascading revelations from the White House on Trump's interactions with the Russians and with...More >>
    House Speaker Paul Ryan says he retains confidence in President Trump and cautions against a 'rush to judgment' over the cascading revelations from the White House on Trump's interactions with the Russians and with former FBI Director James Comey.More >>

  • Niles drug unit seeks suspect in meth investigation

    Niles drug unit seeks suspect in meth investigation

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:31:58 GMT

    Police are looking for a Liberty Township man wanted for allegedly selling methamphetamine. Niles Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Eddie T. Ware. Police issued the warrant after the department's drug unit purchased meth. Officers seized Ware's vehicle, but were unable to locate him. 

    More >>

    Police are looking for a Liberty Township man wanted for allegedly selling methamphetamine. Niles Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Eddie T. Ware. Police issued the warrant after the department's drug unit purchased meth. Officers seized Ware's vehicle, but were unable to locate him. 

    More >>

  • Additional ramp closures in Liberty

    ODOT closing ramps between I-80 WB and Route 11

    ODOT closing ramps between I-80 WB and Route 11

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:05:08 GMT

    If your daily commute includes traveling on westbound Interstate 80 and State Route 11, get ready for a detour for the next six months or so. The Ohio Department of Transportation says it will shut down two more ramps Thursday night as part of the project to widen interstate 80. The latest ramp shutdowns include the exit ramp from State Route 11 southbound to I-80 westbound, and the ramp from I-80 westbound to State Route 11 northbound. 

    More >>

    If your daily commute includes traveling on westbound Interstate 80 and State Route 11, get ready for a detour for the next six months or so. The Ohio Department of Transportation says it will shut down two more ramps Thursday night as part of the project to widen interstate 80. The latest ramp shutdowns include the exit ramp from State Route 11 southbound to I-80 westbound, and the ramp from I-80 westbound to State Route 11 northbound. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms