President Trump cancels Valley visit

President Trump has called off plans to visit the Valley this week.

The Public Affairs office of the 910th Airlift Wing told 21 News Monday morning that they have been notified that the White House has canceled a stop planned for Thursday.

The president was supposed to come here to sign a joint resolution from congress reversing an order from the Obama administration that placed regulations on drainage from coal mines.

The Department of the Interior finalized the Stream Protection Rule last year that they said would have prevented or minimized impacts to surface water and groundwater from coal mining

Opponents like Congressman Bill Johnson claimed the regulations threatened jobs in the coal industry.

No reason has been given for the decision to cancel the president's visit.

The president is still expected to sign the measure.