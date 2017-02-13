GM: Lordstown made diesel Cruze gets 52 MPG on highway - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The car has an estimated range of up to 702 highway miles on one tank of diesel fuel.

DETROIT -

The car credited with getting the best mileage of any car fueled exclusively by diesel fuel or gasoline is made here in the Valley.

General Motors announced on Monday that the 2017 Lordstown-made Cruze Diesel Sedan offers up to an EPA-estimated highway mileage of 52 mpg.

Chevrolet says it is the highest highway fuel economy of any non-hybrid/non-EV in America.

Based upon the EPA highway estimate, Cruze Diesel with the six-speed manual transmission has an estimated range of up to 702 highway miles on one tank of diesel fuel, according to the automaker.

The Ecotec 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine offers 137 horsepower.

The diesel Cruze has a standard six-speed manual or optional Hydra-Matic nine-speed automatic transmission that includes fuel-saving stop/start technology.

GM says the Cruze Diesel equipped with the six-speed manual returns an EPA-estimated city mileage of 30 mpg, resulting in 37 mpg combined.

Cruze Diesel with the nine-speed automatic is listed as an EPA-estimated highway economy of up to 47 mpg and 31 city mpg, which results in 37 mpg combined.

The price of the Cruze Diesel Sedan starts at $24,670.

Chevy says a diesel hatch will follow later for the 2018 model year.

