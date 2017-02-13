Suspect in Ohio State student's slaying held without bond

Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road...More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
Bryce Harper belted his 13th home run, Ryan Zimmerman smacked a two-run double to add to his major league-leading RBI total and the Washington Nationals held off the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Andrew Kendrick hit his 16th home run of the season as the Youngstown State baseball team lost 13-6 to Kent State at Schoonover Stadium on Tuesday evening.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 16, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.More >>
Dive teams will be in Lake Erie near Cleveland on Monday and search crews will be scouring the nearby area as they continue to look for a missing man.More >>
Police in northwest Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.More >>
Authorities say nine Ohio students have been injured in a school bus accident.More >>
A Cincinnati police officer has received five days in jail and 55 days of house arrest for dropping a gun inside a movie theater while intoxicated.More >>
A veteran pizza delivery man in Delaware got an order from an unusual address: a stalled Amtrak train from New York on its way to Washington.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has warned a Pittsburgh restaurant to not serve horse meat again.More >>
Police say an 83-year-old man fatally shot an 80-year-old woman and then himself at an independent living apartment community for retired people north of Pittsburgh.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania man beat his 87-year-old mother and 64-year-old sister with a cane on Mother's Day after woke him up from a drunken slumber in his vehicle.More >>
Pennsylvania is forming a new effort to help keep newly released prisoners from committing crimes that get them sent back to prison.More >>
Police say a 3-year-old child fell out of a third-story window in Cleveland.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
