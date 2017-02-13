Lawmakers question pricing of drug for genetic disease

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve

President Donald Trump's national security adviser said Tuesday that Trump's disclosures to Russian officials about activities by the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.

President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.

Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."

Authorities say a Nevada couple's tip was key to solving the case of two missing Idaho girls.

A Colorado man whose 98-year prison term was cut short by a judge has been detained by immigration officials just as he was set to be released.

Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.

European Union and U.S. transport and security officials will meet in Brussels Wednesday to discuss U.S. plans to broaden an in-flight ban on laptops and tablets to include plans from Europe.

The Republican chairman of a House panel is urging lawmakers to turn the nation's air traffic control operations over to a new non-profit corporation.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two lawmakers are asking Marathon Pharmaceuticals about what they consider exorbitant pricing of a drug to treat genetic muscle deterioration in about 15,000 Americans.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., say Marathon Pharmaceuticals plans to charge $89,000 a year for a drug that's widely available abroad for about $1,000 a year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug last week to treat patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. While the steroid is commonly used globally, the FDA's action represents the first approval of Deflazacort for use in the U.S.

The two lawmakers say that "exorbitantly" pricing potentially life-saving medications hurts patient access and drives up prices for the entire health care sector.

The company said it would respond to the letter later Monday.

