Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave threat' to US

A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve

President Donald Trump's national security adviser said Tuesday that Trump's disclosures to Russian officials about activities by the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.

President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.

The Latest: WH says Trump didn't know where info came from

Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."

Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera is being released Wednesday from house arrest after decades behind bars in a case that has made him a martyr for his supporters but outrages those who lost loved ones in a string of bombings.

Las Vegas police say an officer used a stun gun seven times and an unapproved neck hold on an unarmed man in a deadly chase at a casino over the weekend.

European Union and U.S. transport and security officials will meet in Brussels Wednesday to discuss U.S. plans to broaden an in-flight ban on laptops and tablets to include plans from Europe.

Authorities say a Nevada couple's tip was key to solving the case of two missing Idaho girls.

A bill that would have let communists legally work in California government was withdrawn after the sponsor said he learned it had caused "distress and hurt" for veterans and Vietnamese-Americans.

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Technical advancements in North Korea's ballistic missile programs, demonstrated in the latest test-launch from a mobile launcher, pose a "clear, grave threat" to U.S. security, a Pentagon spokesman said Monday.

That assessment reflected concern as well as frustration among U.S. officials, who see North Korea pushing ahead, in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, with development of missiles capable of striking U.S. territory with nuclear weapons.

"North Korea's unlawful weapons programs represent a clear, grave threat to our national security," a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said Monday. "North Korea openly states that its ballistic missiles are intended to deliver nuclear weapons to strike cities in the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan."

President Donald Trump has said he puts high priority on developing defenses against such missiles, but his administration has not said how it will respond to Saturday's missile launch, short of condemning it as a dangerous provocation.

Davis, the spokesman, said the U.S. tracked the flight of the missile launched on Saturday evening, U.S. time, and assessed that it traveled about 500 kilometers, or about 310 miles, before landing in the Sea of Japan. He said the missile appeared to be a land variant of a submarine-launched ballistic missile known outside of Korea as the KN-11.

Davis said the missile appeared to be powered by solid fuel, which represents a technological advancement from liquid-fuel missiles. The mobile launcher from which the missile was fired had not previously been seen in public, he said.

A road-mobile missile launcher presents a more difficult challenge for the U.S. and its allies in the region because it reduces the time available to detect and respond, compared to launching from a fixed site.

"Road mobile allows it to hide, to evade detection and to be able to launch with little notice," Davis said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.