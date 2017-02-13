East Liverpool mourns possible flu-related death of first grader - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

East Liverpool mourns possible flu-related death of first grader

Posted: Updated:
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

The community of East Liverpool is in mourning as health official’s work to determine if a 7-year-old boy's death was a result of the flu.

Calling hours are being held from 2 pm until 8 pm Wednesday at the Dawson Funeral Home for Colton Williams, who died Saturday morning at the emergency room of East Liverpool City Hospital from what authorities suspect are flu-related complications. Services are scheduled at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

An autopsy is being conducted to learn more about the specific cause of the child's death.

North Elementary School in East Liverpool, where Williams attended first grade classes, opened its doors at 8:00 a.m. Monday for grief counseling.

The start of classes were delayed by two hours.

Superintendent Randy Taylor estimated that attendance may have been down only slightly on Monday.

A crew was brought in to clean the school on Sunday.

Taylor says he has not heard parents express any concern over health issues. He says he believes that everyone's thoughts and prayers in the close-knit community are focused on the family of Colton Williams.

