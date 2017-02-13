AP Boys' Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points at right:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Moeller (24)

21-0 258

2. Massillon Jackson (1)

17-1 216

3. Wooster (1)

19-0 183

4. Pickerington Cent.

19-2 160

5. Newark

20-1 158

6. Tol. St. John's

17-2 112

7. Upper Arlington

18-2 90

8. N. Can. Hoover

15-3 78

9. Lorain

15-3 53

10. Springfield

18-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 24. Tol. St. Francis 16. Cle. St. Ignatius 12.

DIVISION II

1. Upper Sandusky (19)

20-0 239

2. Trotwood-Madison (5)

18-2 208

3. Cols. South (1)

20-1 170

4. Day. Dunbar

19-3 146

5. Ottawa-Glandorf

18-2 137

6. McArthur Vinton County

19-1 118

7. Cin. Wyoming

20-1 101

8. Kettering Alter

17-3 54

9. Lancaster Fairfield Union

18-2 41

10. Wauseon (1)

18-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 35. Wapakoneta 28. Parma Hts. Holy Name 15. Cin. Hughes 14.

DIVISION III

1. LaBrae (16)

19-0 228

2. Versailles (1)

19-1 201

3. Cin. Summit Country Day (6)

19-0 191

4. Proctorville Fairland (1)

19-1 159

5. Oak Hill

20-1 135

6. Haviland Wayne Trace

18-2 102

7. South Range (1)

19-0 97

8. Berlin Hiland

17-3 64

9. Cle. VASJ

13-5 61

10. Tipp City Bethel

18-3 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 18. Brookville 18. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 12.

DIVISION IV

1. McDonald (15)

19-1 220

2. Mansfield St. Peter's (4)

19-2 186

3. Defiance Ayersville (2)

18-1 166

4. S. Charleston SE (1)

19-1 163

5. Bristol (1)

18-1 142

6. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

17-3 103

7. Cornerstone Christian (2)

15-4 91

8. Grove City Christian

18-3 70

9. W. Unity Hilltop

18-1 40

10. Waterford

14-4 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ft. Loramie 30. Portsmouth Clay 22. Russia 18. Sidney Fairlawn 17. Holgate 15. Old Fort 13.