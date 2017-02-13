Traffic moving again after crash on Route 82 in Howland

An accident stopped traffic along State Route 82 in Howland Township Monday afternoon.

A truck turned over, spilling its cargo onto the eastbound lanes just west of Route 11.

One lane was open as crews cleaned up the highway.

The road was temporarily shut down again to allow the truck to be towed away.

As of 5:30 p.m., state troopers said the road was open.

It is not known if anyone was injured.