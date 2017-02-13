Lordstown shutdown planned for three weeks in March - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lordstown shutdown planned for three weeks in March

Posted: Updated:
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

The men and women who make the Chevy Cruze in Lordstown are finding out when the plant will be shut down this year to meet declining customer demand for the small car.

General Motors has notified the two UAW locals at the General Motors Assembly complex that it has scheduled downtime for the weeks of March 13, March 20 and March 27.

GM officials tell 21 News that the weeks are part of a previous announcement that several weeks of down time have been added to the production schedule this year.

Officials have not said if more downtime will be scheduled. A posting on UAW local 1714's Facebook page says the production adjustment and any future scheduling are subject to change.

GM eliminated the third shift at Lordstown on January 21 due to what the company says was a change in buyer preference from small cars to trucks and crossover vehicles.

1,200 UAW members lost their jobs when the shift came to an end.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties

    Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:47:17 GMT
    President Donald Trump personally appealed to FBI Director James Comey to abandon the bureau's investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to notes Comey wrote after the meeting.More >>
    President Donald Trump personally appealed to FBI Director James Comey to abandon the bureau's investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to notes Comey wrote after the meeting.More >>

  • UPDATE

    Madison Avenue Expressway shut down after deadly motorcycle accident

    Madison Avenue Expressway shut down after deadly motorcycle accident

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:01:03 GMT

    Youngstown Police have shut down a portion of the Madison Avenue Expressway between Interstate 680 and Belmont Avenue.

    More >>

    Youngstown Police have shut down a portion of the Madison Avenue Expressway between Interstate 680 and Belmont Avenue.

    More >>

  • Niles drug unit seeks suspect in meth investigation

    Niles drug unit seeks suspect in meth investigation

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:31:58 GMT

    Police are looking for a Liberty Township man wanted for allegedly selling methamphetamine. Niles Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Eddie T. Ware. Police issued the warrant after the department's drug unit purchased meth. Officers seized Ware's vehicle, but were unable to locate him. 

    More >>

    Police are looking for a Liberty Township man wanted for allegedly selling methamphetamine. Niles Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Eddie T. Ware. Police issued the warrant after the department's drug unit purchased meth. Officers seized Ware's vehicle, but were unable to locate him. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms