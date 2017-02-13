Lordstown shutdown planned for three weeks in March

The men and women who make the Chevy Cruze in Lordstown are finding out when the plant will be shut down this year to meet declining customer demand for the small car.

General Motors has notified the two UAW locals at the General Motors Assembly complex that it has scheduled downtime for the weeks of March 13, March 20 and March 27.

GM officials tell 21 News that the weeks are part of a previous announcement that several weeks of down time have been added to the production schedule this year.

Officials have not said if more downtime will be scheduled. A posting on UAW local 1714's Facebook page says the production adjustment and any future scheduling are subject to change.

GM eliminated the third shift at Lordstown on January 21 due to what the company says was a change in buyer preference from small cars to trucks and crossover vehicles.

1,200 UAW members lost their jobs when the shift came to an end.