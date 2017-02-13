Ohioans warned about online dating scams

Youngstown Police have shut down a portion of the Madison Avenue Expressway between Interstate 680 and Belmont Avenue.More >>
Police are looking for a Liberty Township man wanted for allegedly selling methamphetamine. Niles Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Eddie T. Ware. Police issued the warrant after the department's drug unit purchased meth. Officers seized Ware's vehicle, but were unable to locate him.More >>
If your daily commute includes traveling on westbound Interstate 80 and State Route 11, get ready for a detour for the next six months or so. The Ohio Department of Transportation says it will shut down two more ramps Thursday night as part of the project to widen interstate 80. The latest ramp shutdowns include the exit ramp from State Route 11 southbound to I-80 westbound, and the ramp from I-80 westbound to State Route 11 northbound.More >>
While some schools have actually banned fidget spinners, Potential Development is encouraging its students to tinker with the toys. "The spinners really do a lot for the kids," said occupational therapist Caleb Yanno with Potential Development. The gadgets have become hits with kids across the country, but they actually started out as toys for children with autism.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road...More >>
Bryce Harper belted his 13th home run, Ryan Zimmerman smacked a two-run double to add to his major league-leading RBI total and the Washington Nationals held off the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Andrew Kendrick hit his 16th home run of the season as the Youngstown State baseball team lost 13-6 to Kent State at Schoonover Stadium on Tuesday evening.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 16, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
