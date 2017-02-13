Ohioans warned about online dating scams - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohioans warned about online dating scams

By Matt Stone, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

People looking for romance this Valentine’s Day should be on the lookout for online scams.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office is warning of an increase in the reports of people being scammed out of money through online romances.

It usually starts on Facebook, or dating websites, and it ultimately ends when the person starts to ask for money.

Melissa Ames of the Better Business Bureau said, "In the beginning stages of the relationship they are asking questions of each other, but ultimately this person wants to get personal information and money from our local consumers. Maybe they'll say they've fallen on hard times and can you wire them some cash to get them through."

Sometimes the scammers will spend up to six months sending messages back and forth before they ultimately ask for the money.

"They are looking to build trust. What we tell consumers is you have to be very vigilant. Even though you may think you know this person, you really don't. One of the few things we recommend is search engines are your friend. Google the person's name," said Ames.

Usually the person claims to be a soldier or other military member stationed overseas, an oil rig worker or a businessperson working in another country.

Then all of a sudden they need money for travel or medical expenses.  They usually claim they will pay it back.

If anyone calls or asks you for money but only through a wire transfer, money order, or through gift cards it's probably a scam. Contact the police or the Better Business Bureau. 

