Autopsy results awaited on suspected flu-related death of East Liverpool child

The Columbiana County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy Monday morning on a seven year-old boy that passed away over the weekend. Officials suspect the boy may have died from the flu.

While this is the second suspected pediatric flu death within the county in just two weeks, pediatric flu deaths are rare. Last year, one pediatric flu death was recorded in Ohio.

Just two years ago, six kids died from the flu in Ohio. Besides the two suspected pediatric flu deaths that Columbiana County health officials are currently investigating, officials cannot remember the last time a child died from the flu in Columbiana County.

Health officials say it could be up to eight weeks before the official causes of death are determined for the two Columbiana County boys. Officials say both boys had recently tested positive for influenza A. They suspect those diagnoses played a role in their deaths.



"There are a lot of things that appear the same, but we have not identified any connection between these two cases," said Columbiana County Health Commissioner Wesley Vins.

Naturally, many parents may worry over this news. However, there is not an outbreak of influenza in Columbiana County at the moment and officials say there are no shortages of antiviral medications used to treat the flu or shortages of the vaccine.

Officials aren't able to say if either boy was vaccinated against the flu. The vaccine is recommended for anyone over the age of six months, as children are more susceptible to the flu.

"One, they haven't been exposed to as many things and two, they expose each other a lot. They are at school playing with the same toys, using the same pencils, things like that," said Columbiana County Health Department director of nursing Jennifer Davis.

In addition to the flu vaccine, health experts recommend people stay home from work or school when they are sick. Hand washing is also important to cut down on the spread of germs.