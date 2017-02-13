Concerns over hunting preserve in Vienna brought to state leader - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Concerns over hunting preserve in Vienna brought to state leaders

By Lindsay McCoy, Reporter
VIENNA TWP., Ohio -

Local leaders try to intervene as they work to find ways to ensure safety surrounding a fenced-in hunting preserve in Vienna Township.

State lawmakers and county leaders met with one of the owners of Candywood Whitetail Ranch, concerned residents and trustees Monday.

Some living nearby say they're worried about the possibility of stray bullets hitting paved paths that used to be used by golf carts at the once Candywood Golf Course. One resident asked what the ranch is doing about fencing to ensure another animal doesn't break loose from its enclosure like one did back in September of 2016.

Candywood Co-owner Michael Mullenax did address some questions, but says the group will need to forward the rest to his legal counsel.

Township Trustee Phil Pegg agree to collect all of the questions and concerns and put them in writing for Mullenax's attorneys.

Pegg believes state leaders need to push for tighter regulations and more comprehensive legislation than what's already on the books.

"It's a pretty thin bill, a page and half, and a lot of the safety concerns are just not addressed," Pegg said.

Even if they get answers, one Vienna resident says that's just not enough.

"I really want it out, there's no compromise, it does not belong in a residential community," Linda Fabrizio said, of Vienna.

Mullenax says hunting on his preserve is safe.

He doesn't offer or plan to offer hunting at night-- only from sunrise to sunset. Mullenax says each hunter that navigates his property is also paired up with a guide.

Pegg believes it will take about three weeks to gather all of his questions from the community and put them in writing. Commissioners will wait for a response before planning another meeting.

