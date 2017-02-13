Owner hopes to rebuild fire-ravaged Warren restaurant - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Owner hopes to rebuild fire-ravaged Warren restaurant

By Janet Rogers, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

A fire destroyed a restaurant in Warren and the nearly the dreams of its co-owner.

Tom Ducharme put three years of work into the Texas Big Dog on Route 422 in Warren.

In spite of three hours of efforts by the Warren Fire Department, flames caused heavy damage to the business on Saturday.

"Most of the damage downstairs is due to heat and water. This is more of my wife's dream," said Ducharme. "She has always wanted to have her own business. She has been crying and is taking it pretty hard."
 
Ducharme says he bought the building 3 years ago and spent money on renovations so he could sell hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, fish and gyros.

"This past year has been our best year. We had a lot of hopes for the future. For a few years a lot of our customers kept asking us to add Chinese food to our menu, so we did. My wife makes authentic Chinese food. It's not like what you get at restaurants around here," said Ducharme.
 
A Vietnam veteran, Ducharme was able to salvage some of his plaques awarded to him for service to his country. Some were too badly damaged from the heat and smoke. Much of his wife's mementoes from China were destroyed.

"Our hope is we can get through all of the things that we have to, and get through it, rebuild, and reopen," said Ducharme.

Warren investigators have ruled the cause of the fire as accidental.
 

