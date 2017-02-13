Niles police say alleged dealer sold heroin near school zone

An investigation by the Niles Police Department Drug Unit has resulted in the arrest of suspected heroin dealer.

Police say Jayson Cousins, 21, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force Monday morning on a warrant issued by the drug unit.

The former Royal Mall Drive man is charged with trafficking in drugs after police say they made undercover purchases of heroin.

Investigators say the drugs were purchased in the vicinity of a school zone, which makes the charge more serious.

Cousins is scheduled to be arraigned in Niles Municipal court Tuesday morning.