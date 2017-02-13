Friends and family remember woman murdered in Hermitage

Friends and family of Olivia Gonzalez gathered in Sharpsville vigil Monday evening to remember her life, and the impression she left on them.

According to police, 21-year old Dustin Nichols has confessed to shooting the 18-year-old woman with a shotgun at the Fairlawn Drive home they shared in Hermitage.

At Monday night's vigil, those closest to her spoke, read poems, and even sang at the vigil, but didn't want the events of February 6th to be how she is remembered.

"She was a really awesome person. She was always nice, and the first time I met her she gave me a hug and I didn't even know who she was. She was a really, really nice person," says D'Adre Norris of Farrell.

"She was just so pure. She never left without making somebody happy, but then again Olivia was not somebody to take advantage of and I think that's my favorite part of her. She was the nicest person you'll ever meet," adds Killian Kettering of Hermitage.

Donations were collected to help the Gonzalez family with funeral expenses. Some of her friends even made shirts with her favorite picture, and were encouraged to wear purple and red which were her favorite colors.

Calling hours for Olivia Gonzales will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be at noon the same day at St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

A court hearing that had been scheduled for Nichols this week has been continued until next month.

Nichols, who told police he had taken the hallucinogenic drug LSD before the shooting, remains jailed without bond on charges of first and third degree murder.

He is also charged with animal cruelty for allegedly injuring a pet cat owned by Gonzalez at the time of the crime.