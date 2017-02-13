Friends and family remember woman murdered in Hermitage - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Friends and family remember woman murdered in Hermitage

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
SHARPSVILLE, Pa -

Friends and family of Olivia Gonzalez gathered in Sharpsville vigil Monday evening to remember her life, and the impression she left on them.

According to police, 21-year old Dustin Nichols has confessed to shooting the 18-year-old woman with a shotgun at the Fairlawn Drive home they shared in Hermitage.

At Monday night's vigil, those closest to her spoke, read poems, and even sang at the vigil, but didn't want the events of February 6th to be how she is remembered. 

"She was a really awesome person. She was always nice, and the first time I met her she gave me a hug and I didn't even know who she was. She was a really, really nice person," says D'Adre Norris of Farrell. 

"She was just so pure. She never left without making somebody happy, but then again Olivia was not somebody to take advantage of and I think that's my favorite part of her. She was the nicest person you'll ever meet," adds Killian Kettering of Hermitage. 

Donations were collected to help the Gonzalez family with funeral expenses. Some of her friends even made shirts with her favorite picture, and were encouraged to wear purple and red which were her favorite colors. 

Calling hours for Olivia Gonzales will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be at noon the same day at St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

A court hearing that had been scheduled for Nichols this week has been continued until next month.

Nichols, who told police he had taken the hallucinogenic drug LSD before the shooting, remains jailed without bond on charges of first and third degree murder.

He is also charged with animal cruelty for allegedly injuring a pet cat owned by Gonzalez at the time of the crime.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Campbell could become first Valley city to welcome medical marijuana facility

    Campbell could become first Valley city to welcome medical marijuana facility

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:25 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:25:46 GMT
    While numerous Valley communities have banned medical marijuana businesses, at least one city is embracing the new opportunity. Wednesday night a marijuana cultivation company spoke to Campbell City Council. They are hoping they will get approval by the state to develop in Campbell. The former site of the Calex Plant could become the site of a new marijuana growing facility.  OH- Gro, LLC. is hoping to transform the corner of Wilson Avenue and Coitsville Road into the Valleys fi...More >>
    While numerous Valley communities have banned medical marijuana businesses, at least one city is embracing the new opportunity. Wednesday night a marijuana cultivation company spoke to Campbell City Council. They are hoping they will get approval by the state to develop in Campbell. The former site of the Calex Plant could become the site of a new marijuana growing facility.  OH- Gro, LLC. is hoping to transform the corner of Wilson Avenue and Coitsville Road into the Valleys fi...More >>

  • Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties

    Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:23 AM EDT2017-05-18 06:23:17 GMT
    President Donald Trump personally appealed to FBI Director James Comey to abandon the bureau's investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to notes Comey wrote after the meeting.More >>
    President Donald Trump personally appealed to FBI Director James Comey to abandon the bureau's investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to notes Comey wrote after the meeting.More >>

  • UPDATE

    Madison Avenue Expressway shut down after deadly motorcycle accident

    Madison Avenue Expressway shut down after deadly motorcycle accident

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:01:03 GMT

    Youngstown Police have shut down a portion of the Madison Avenue Expressway between Interstate 680 and Belmont Avenue.

    More >>

    Youngstown Police have shut down a portion of the Madison Avenue Expressway between Interstate 680 and Belmont Avenue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms