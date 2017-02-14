I-80 open again in Mercer County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

I-80 open again in Mercer County

An accident closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 for more than an hour in Mercer County Tuesday morning.

The truck crash occurred at around 4:30 a.m., about one and a half miles east of the state line.

The road opened again at around 6 a.m.

