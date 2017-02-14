Hunting permit changes ahead for Mill Creek Park

There could be some changes to the way hunting permits are given out in Mill Creek Park.

The park currently doesn't allow hunting, unless an advance permit is given by the executive director for population control. however, one park commissioner wants to change that meaning anyone who wants a hunting permit would have to go through the executive director and the board of commissioners.

"I want to make sure that we don't have any surprises," said Thomas Shipka, Mill Creek MetroParks commissioner. "I want to make sure that we as a board know when we're going to have hunting or trapping of animals. Shipka added, "As you know we had a backlash in the community over the geese and several other incidents brought to my attention."

The one exception to the new rule would be park police. They would still have the authority to put down an injured animal, or one that is a threat to public safety.