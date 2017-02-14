West Middlesex viaduct project up for discussion

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation along with the Federal Highway Administration, invites the public to a meeting regarding the West Middlesex Viaduct replacement project.

The project will involve replacement of the West Middlesex Viaduct and reconstruction of a half mile of Route 318 or Main Street from the intersection with Wheatland Road/Bedford Road, Route 3003, and Penn Avenue to the intersection with Erie Street in West Middlesex Borough, Mercer County.

The existing structure is a 10-span steel girder bridge with a 202-foot deck truss. It was built in 1939 and 1940 and is classified as structurally deficient.

Plans call for it to be replaced with a 230-foot, single space multi-girder bridge. About 5,500 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average. Construction is anticipated in 2018.

The purpose of the meeting is to seek public input related to the replacement project. The open house will take place on Wednesday, February 5, at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the presentation starting at 6:30 p.m. The location of the meeting is the West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department Hall at 25 North Street.

PennDot says those in attendance at the meeting will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with members of the project team.

The meeting is also to receive any public input regarding historic and/or archaeological sites in the area, that could be affected by the project and comments regarding potential impacts to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission boat launch area.