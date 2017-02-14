Police chase car from Weathersfield to Youngstown

Weathersfield police are still looking for the suspects involved in a pursuit that ended in Youngstown Monday afternoon.

Weathersfield police tell 21 News, they attempted to stop a Pontiac Sunfire on Austintown-Warren Road around 4:30 p.m. Monday after noticing the vehicle had expired plates.

Police say the driver sped away from the officers eventually turning onto Old Salt Springs Road and that's when other police cruisers began pursing the car on Salt Springs road going eastbound.

While driving at a high speed, the vehicle went off the road, side swiping another vehicle, then driving straight through an intersection, almost hitting a cruiser head-on. Officers saw four male suspects in the car and what appeared to be a weapon.

The chase led police through Niles, McDonald, Girard, Liberty, and in Youngstown to South Avenue and East Lucius Avenue.

Youngstown police then found the abandoned vehicle on Hilton Avenue, with no sign of the suspects. Inside the car, officers also found a .40 caliber handgun and an iPad.

Officers are still looking for the suspects and plan to track down the owner of the car.