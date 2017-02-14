Youngstown man on trial for south side shooting death

The murder trial of a Youngstown man is underway in Judge Lou D'Apolito's court.

Jury selection is complete and opening arguments began on Tuesday for 20 year old Jason Heard.

Heard is one of three suspects accused of the murder 33 year-old Thomas Owens, who was found shot in the head inside a car on West Myrtle Avenue in Youngstown in November 2015.

Four other people were injured in that shooting.

Leonard Savage, 22, has already been sentenced to 25 years-to-life after being convicted of complicity to commit aggravated murder and complicity to commit felonious assault for his part in the shooting.

Twenty-five-year-old Jawon Hymes faces a March trial on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.