Girard's Kuzman's bar now up for sale

After being closed for a few weeks, Kuzman's bar and dance hall in Girard is now up for sale.

A broker from the real estate company Metro Group, Inc., said a buyer is interested in buying the property on State Street, but the identity of the potential buyer has not been released.

The business closed last month after the death of Helen Kuzman, who was the co-owner of the bar. She passed on January 27 at the age of 87.

For five decades, Helen ran Kuzman's with her husband, John Kuzman. It was one of the most popular places for polka music and dancing in the Valley.

Last month, the mayor of Girard, who was aware of a pending sale of the business, told 21 News at the time, "We're confident the business will be sold and will remain there in one form or another."

After Kuzman's closed last month, employees were told to re-apply for their jobs.