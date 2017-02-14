Woman held on $50,000 bond after Sharon standoff

Tina Marie Baldinelli following her arraignment in Sharon.

A district magistrate set bond at $50,000 for a Sharon woman arrested and charged following a standoff with police on Tuesday.

Tina Marie Baldinelli was arraigned on charges of terroristic threats and assault.

The woman was taken into custody just after 2 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Sharpsville Avenue.

Police Chief Gerald Smith tells 21 News that the armed suspect was inside a home since around noon.

Police blocked off that section of the street during the investigation.

There was no one else inside the home, according to the chief.

Sharon High School and Case Avenue Elementary were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Baldinelli's next court date is scheduled for February 24.