McDonald man accused of taking nude pictures of teenager

Investigators say a 37-year-old McDonald man has been arrested for allegedly taking nude pictures of a teenage girl.

U.S. Marshals and Warren police arrested Jasen Schiebel on Monday on a warrant issued by the McDonald Police Department.

Prosecutor Terry Swauger says Schiebel is accused of taking several nude pictures of the girl from when she was 14 years old until she turned 18.

Swauger says Schiebel was caught after he recently began distributing the pictures.

The prosecutor says he could not reveal how Schiebel met the alleged victim, but says she is not a relative of the suspect.

Bond was set at $7,000 during Schiebel's arraignment on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance.

The next court hearing is scheduled for next week.