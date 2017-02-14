Ohio Highway Patrol finds $600,000 stash of cocaine and heroin i - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio Highway Patrol finds $600,000 stash of cocaine and heroin in car

Posted: Updated:
SOMERFORD TWP., Ohio -

A New York man is facing felony drug charges after the Ohio Highway Patrol seized more than 6 pounds of cocaine and 2 pounds of heroin, valued at approximately $600,000.

Troopers stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz for a lane violation last week in Madison County along Interstate 70 just west of Columbus.

A drug-sniffing canine led troopers to the drugs inside the car.

The driver, Santos Staling, 40, of Bronx, N.Y., was charged with possession of cocaine and heroin.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trump says he's 'very close' to naming a new FBI director

    Trump says he's 'very close' to naming a new FBI director

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:23 GMT
    Four potential candidates to lead the FBI _ including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman _ met with President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday.More >>
    Four potential candidates to lead the FBI _ including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman _ met with President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday.More >>

  • Trump, dogged by questions at home, makes first trip abroad

    Trump, dogged by questions at home, makes first trip abroad

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:33:45 GMT
    President Donald Trump is about to embark on his maiden foreign trip to the Middle East and Europe.More >>
    President Donald Trump is about to embark on his maiden foreign trip to the Middle East and Europe.More >>

  • Birthplace of grunge mourns 'Seattle's son' Chris Cornell

    Birthplace of grunge mourns 'Seattle's son' Chris Cornell

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:33:26 GMT
    Seattle awoke Thursday to the news Thursday of the death of Chris Cornell, one of its most famous musicians and one whose forceful, somber songs came to help cement the city's place in rock history.More >>
    Seattle awoke Thursday to the news Thursday of the death of Chris Cornell, one of its most famous musicians and one whose forceful, somber songs came to help cement the city's place in rock history.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms