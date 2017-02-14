Ohio Highway Patrol finds $600,000 stash of cocaine and heroin in car

A New York man is facing felony drug charges after the Ohio Highway Patrol seized more than 6 pounds of cocaine and 2 pounds of heroin, valued at approximately $600,000.

Troopers stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz for a lane violation last week in Madison County along Interstate 70 just west of Columbus.

A drug-sniffing canine led troopers to the drugs inside the car.

The driver, Santos Staling, 40, of Bronx, N.Y., was charged with possession of cocaine and heroin.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.