Longest winning streaks in the Valley

Since we posted our story on the longest local winning streaks in the modern era, we've made some additions to the list dating back to the 1950s.

Currently, the Columbiana girls’ basketball team has won 22 in a row while the LaBrae and South Range boys’ basketball teams have each won 19 straight. Based on archives and research here's the longest winning streaks in the area:

If you know of another streak we're not aware of, please email me at dbala@wfmj.com.

48 - Niles Football - 1959-1964

33 - New Castle Boys’ Basketball - 2013-2014, 2014-2015

33 - Mathews Girls’ Basketball - 1987-1988, 1998-1999

33- Lowellville Football 1959-1963

28 - Champion Softball - 2011, 2012

28 - Cardinal Mooney Football - 2006, 2007

27 - Liberty Boys’ Basketball - 1989-1990

27 - Westminster Football - 1988, 1999

25 - Poland Basketball 2007-2008

24 - Warren JFK Boys’ Basketball - 1979-1980

24 - Warren Western Reserve Basketball - 1982-1983

24 - McDonald Boys’ Basketball - 2009-2010

24 - Springfield Boys’ Basketball - 2014-2015

23- Mineral Ridge Boys’ Basketball - 1987-1988

22- Columbiana Girls’ Basketball - 2016-2017 (Current Streak)

22- Hickory Girls’ Basketball - 2014-2015

21 - Ursuline Football 2009, 2010

20- Springfield Boys’ Basketball - 1988-1989

20 - Liberty Boys’ Basketball - 1987-1988

20 - Wellsville Boys’ Basketball - 1983-1984

20 - Sebring Boys’ Basketball - 1998-1999

19 - LaBrae Boys’ Basketball - 2016-2017 (Current Streak)

19- South Range Boys’ Basketball - 2016-2017 (Current Streak)

18 - Warren JFK Boys’ Basketball - 1996-1997

19 - Wellsville Boys’ Basketball - 1973-1974

18 - Columbiana Softball - 2015

18 - West Branch Girls’ Basketball - 2014-2015

17 - Youngstown Phantoms -2015