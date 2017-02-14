Nurse reports assault by patient at Trumbull Memorial Hospital

Warren police are investigating a report from a nurse who says she was assaulted at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

According to a police report, the 52-year-old registered nurse was working in the Intensive Care Unit Monday night when a patient punched her in the face.

The nurse says he hit her so hard in the cheek, chin and jaw, she was knocked off balance and fell against a wall.

Another nurse witnessed the incident.

Police say they advised the victim to file charges with the prosecutor.

The report did not list the name of the patient.