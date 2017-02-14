McDonald's Hoop News - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

McDonald's Hoop News

Posted: Updated:

H.S. Basketball | Girls 

South Range 32 West Branch 57

Boardman 54 Mooney 45

Brookfield 54 Struthers 52

Badger 34 Mathews 59

Girard 42 Springfield 23

Warren JFK 38 LaBrae 42

Akron East 28 Warren Harding 78

Ursuline 48 Newton Falls 55 OT

Conneaut 39 Hickory 46

Reynolds 48 Rocky Grove 16

H.S. Basketball | Boys

Jefferson 62 Poland 82 

