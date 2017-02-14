DNA sample results in arrest of Youngstown burglary suspect - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

DNA sample results in arrest of Youngstown burglary suspect

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown detectives say a DNA match helped them make an arrest in a months-old criminal investigation. 

Officers investigating a break-in and theft at  Northside Mufflers on Belmont Avenue say the intruder had apparently cut themselves and left blood on a couch in the shop's office.

The crime scene unit collected a sample of the blood.  "Then it was forwarded to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations lab and they will test it," Detective Sergeant Michael Cox said.

The test results of that sample are then processed through a national database, such as CODIS, the Combined DNA Index System. Cox says that DNA database now contains millions of offender profiles.

"State law now requires county jails whenever someone is booked in with certain crimes and felony charges that they have to swab them for DNA and collect their DNA, Cox said.

In this case in produced a match for 51-year old Derrick Slocum of Youngstown, who just happened to be on probation supervision at Community Corrections on Market Street.

Police obtained a warrant to take another DNA swab sample. "We took a swab and sent it back to the BCI and re-confirmed the match that they had," said Cox. 

The lab report said that the chance of a rare similar match would be one in a trillion. Police say the DNA database is a valuable investigation tool. As a result Slocum is now facing new felony charges and the business owner is glad a suspect will face justice.
 

